January is usually a pretty quiet time of the year. With the madness of the holidays behind us, it’s easy to pass the next couple of months in a sort of indoor haze of maintenance, projects, and wishing you were outside. January 2020 might be a bit different, though, because a fairly impressive motorcycle collection is going up for auction at Mecum Las Vegas, from January 21 through 26.

The cool thing about the Art Bulmann collection that's for sale here is that it isn’t dedicated to just one or two makes. In fact, it isn’t even dedicated to the makes of one specific geographic region or another. While you can find plenty of Harley, Indian, and Cushman history here, there’s probably something for almost everyone to ooh and ahh over in this collection.

Gallery: The Art Bulmann Motorcycle Collection

Stuff like an 1896 Optimat Motor Bicycle with a Smith Motor Wheel is simply something you don’t see every day—or even every year. Other rarities include a 1963 Scott Flying Squirrel, a 1956 Simplex 150 Automatic that apparently even comes with an old sales flier, a 1955 Nimbus Four, a 1954 Poirier XWS 2-seat scooter—and my personal favorite of the bunch—a 1962 Pannonia with a sidecar. I’ve seen a Pannonia with a sidecar exactly once in person, and it still ranks among the most beautiful bikes I’ve ever seen.

There are Vincents and BSAs, Ariels and Nortons, and a fistful of BMWs. There are a couple of Ducatis and Moto Guzzis, as well. There’s also a 1985 Honda VF1000R, as well as a 1982 CBX Super Sport. Additionally, there are also a few project bikes that you can purchase and finish. All told, there are nearly 150 bikes on offer here, with no reserve.

This is definitely the kind of collection where anyone interested in motorcycle history owes it to themselves to at least take a look. If you’re the kind of person who instantly feels a little better after seeing something really cool, even if it’s just for a moment, you’ll want to check this out.

On the one hand, there’s always something a little heartbreaking about seeing an entire collection broken up like this. On the other, it’s also heartwarming to see the lifelong love someone must have had to hang on to and care for all this amazing history, for all these years.

If you’re interested in vintage motorcycle shopping for yourself or someone else in January, there’s an awful lot you need to see, for sure.

Source: Mecum