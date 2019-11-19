What happens if you love and adore flat track-style motorcycles but live in a country where bikes have more practical considerations than sporty ones? If you’re Warsaw’s Tomek Jasin, you grab whatever is close by and you turn it into what you want it to be by sheer force.

In this case, Jasin Motorcycles took a 1997 Honda CB250, an old motocross tank, and a bunch of raw metal to turn a pedestrian commuter bike into a scintillating street tracker. Jasin stripped the CB to a bare frame and went to town with the grinder, stripping as much weight as he could from the already lightweight chassis. The subframe got a haircut and was finished off with a hand-bent piece of tubing.

The side panels, sprocket cover, and chain guard are hole-punched and hand-beaten for weight and clean lines. The little 250cc twin was rebuilt and fitted with new exhausts that boosted its output to a meager but improved 25 horsepower.

It’s the paint and seat upholstery that really set this bike off though. The modified subframe fits the lines of the stunning blue and white tank perfectly, and the thin seat looks gorgeous. That said, The mini indicators and headlight are cool, but my first instinct is to get these out of there. Let’s rip that front brake and number plate off it while we’re at it because this bike would be the envy of many a vintage flat track racer in any North American series.

This isn’t the first simple commuter bike Jasin Motorcycles has built. Its Facebook page shows a CM400 and Yamaha XS650 that also got Tomek Jasin’s special treatment. Builds like this are impressive because they show us how any bike, from any brand, can be turned into something incredible. A little vision here, a little angle grinder there, and a lot of careful work can give you the bike of your dreams, regardless of what's in your garage.