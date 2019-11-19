2 / 8

If you read RideApart with any regularity, you know I own and love a Kawasaki KLR650. I make no claims that it is a spectacular motorcycle. These bikes are heavy, cheap in every sense of the word, outdated, and underpowered. They also manage to be way more than the sum of their parts, and are a total hoot to ride. They also happen to be really, really easy to wrench on.

Sure, the redesign in 2008 introduced some plastic body pieces that, as they age, tend to break really easily. The KLR was never a beauty queen. Some of the metal casting on the bike is seriously cheap. But the single-cylinder, single-carburetor motor combined with the really leggy design of the bike means there’s loads of room to work on it (you can literally pull the carburetor out the side of the bike without removing anything else). As a whole, the bike is fairly bulletproof and will put up with a lot of ham-fisted repair work. Most of the pieces, even on the newest versions, haven’t been changed since 1987, so aftermarket support is deep and thorough. Parts are available on eBay all day long and twice on Tuesday. It’s super easy to find KLR-specific forums on the internet stuffed full of knowledgeable, friendly folks who are happy to help you when you get stuck.