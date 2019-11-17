Some are obvious. Some are not.
My tastes in bikes have changed over the past year. I've sold my trusty, reliable Tupperware Honda PC800, and picked up a down and dirty Kawasaki KLR 650. I'm much more interested in playing in the dirt than I used to be. I haven't forgotten how to have fun on the street either, though, and the Indian Springfield Dark Horse I rode at Sturgis reminded me how much I like a comfy cruiser for road trips. Though my taste in bikes tends more toward the old than the new, here are five new bikes that I am genuinely interested in checking out in 2020.