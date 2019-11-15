How do you bring a modern Indian Scout Bobber back in time? You hand it over to Dutch designer Luuc Muis. Muis, working under the name LM Creations, is the winner of Indian’s Custom Scout Bobber contest. The competition included designers from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, and was open to both amateur and professional builders.

A professional jury narrowed the competition down to three choices, which were then voted on by the public via Facebook. After winning 54 percent of the vote, Muis’ design won the day, and he was given the go-ahead to build this bike so everyone could see his design realized.

Muis’ design, called the Hasty Flaming Buffalo, draws inspiration straight from Indian’s 1910s board track racers. The result is a flaming hot modern creation that probably shouldn’t be served with blue cheese or ranch dressings, nor a side of celery and carrot sticks.

Gallery: Hasty Flaming Buffalo Indian Scout Bobber Custom

Muis built its custom frame, and also the showstopping fuel tank that sleekly integrates the airbox and electrical bits. This might, in fact, be as streamlined as a 2019 Scout Bobber gets. Old Dutch Leatherworks provided that custom leather seat, and those classic, spoked rims were sourced from JSR Service. The custom exhaust was built especially for this project by Akrapovič.

Other custom bits include CeraCarbon Racing full carbon forks, Moto-Master brakes with Brembo calipers, a one-off air filter by DNA Performance Filters, and mini indicators and a rear light and brake light from Kellermans.

All this work was completed in just 20 weeks. Although no major mechanical modifications were performed, that’s still a lot to do in a relatively short period of time. The bike was scheduled for unveiling on November 1, 2019 at the BigTwin Expo in the Netherlands.

The Buffalo will be making its way to the following shows: Custombike in Bad Salzuflen, Germany from December 5 through 7; Autosalon in Brussels, Belgium from January 10 through 19; and Motorbeurs Utrecht in Utrecht, the Netherlands from February 20 through 23.

