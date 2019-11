3 / 9

The biggest production engine got bigger for 2020. In July, Triumph unveiled the new generation of its huge three-cylinder mill found at the core of the overhauled Rocket 3 cruiser. The 2.3L engine was given a few additional milliliters to reach 2.5L (or 2,458cc). Power was increased to 164.7 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque.

Thanks to a new aluminum chassis, despite the displacement increase, the 2020 Rocket 3 has shed close to 90 lbs. The new Rocket also received riding modes, cruise control, heated grips, and even Bluetooth connectivity.