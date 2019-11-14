Have you been wishing that Shoei would create a sleek, retro full-face helmet? If you have, you’re in luck. Shoei just released the Glamster, a helmet offering the retro styling so many riders love combined with modern protective helmet features.

Now for the bad news: So far, it’s only sold in Europe. It isn’t even listed on Shoei’s Japanese-market website. Also, it’s unclear whether there are any plans to bring it here, or indeed anywhere else. All we can say for sure is that this thing would probably sell boatloads if Shoei did bring it here at a fair price.

It features Shoei’s proprietary Advanced Integrated Matrix (AIM) shell, about which you can read full details here, and the shell comes in three sizes, covering a helmet size range from XS to XXL. It offers multiple ventilation channels, chin and forehead inlets, detachable and washable cheek pads, and your standard double-D-ring closure. The EPS liner has two densities to absorb different levels of shock. This lid also has ECE 22.05 certification.

As you might expect, it’s sold with a Shoei helmet bag, and also comes with a pinlock lens. Matte colors go for around US $437, while graphics go for around US $533. Colors and graphics currently on offer are: Basalt Gray, Black, Laguna Blue, Off White, Matt Black, Resurrection TC-2, Resurrection TC-5, and Resurrection TC-10.

On the lids with the Resurrection graphics, you’ll notice that even the Shoei logo is also a nice graphical trip back in time in its execution. I’m hopeful that there are plans in place to bring this thing here that we just don’t know about yet, because it seems very much like a serious missed opportunity if not.

I hesitate to say that Shoei certifying and releasing the Glamster in the US would basically print money for the company—except, I mean, look at this thing. Then think about Shoei’s general fit and finish. Finally, contemplate the other retro lids on offer here. The math seems pretty clear to me.

