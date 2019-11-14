In time for the Holidays, Triumph has unveiled that at the beginning of December, it will unveil the all-new Tiger 900 Rally and 900 GT. Isn’t that the perfect stocking stuffer?



This isn’t the first time Triumph is surprising us with an end-of-year launch. It pulled a similar stunt last year when it unveiled the new Speed Twin at the beginning of December and what a treat it was! This year, the manufacturer is seemingly wrapping up the year with yet another exciting launch. This time, Triumph is showing its adventure lineup some love with the introduction of the all-new Tiger 900 Rally and GT.

The teaser pictures and promo video showed up online just like that, without any formal announcement, as though waiting for people to figure out what’s happening. Compared to other Triumph teasers, this one even shows the bike in full—from far, far away, but in full.

We notice the new headlight design that also adopts the frowny LED strip look introduced on the new Street Triple—though more of a monobrow on the Tiger. The new nomenclature (900) also suggest the Tiger could possibly receive the Street Twin and Scrambler’s updated 900cc engine. Triumph introduced the boosted twins last year with a slight power increase, a higher redline, and a lower emissions count.

The Tiger 800 received significant upgrades for the 2018 model-year so this comes as a surprising move—that’s if the 900 is a replacement for the 800 rather than an addition to the lineup. Though Triumph tends to clearly draw the line between mid-range and full-size models, there could be significant-enough differences between the 800 and the 900 to justify keeping both. Should the 900 replace the 800, the decision is likely motivated by the incoming Euro5 emission standards since they weren’t as severe when the bike was sent back to the drawing board two years ago.

The Tiger was the only test mule spotted over the summer that had yet to launch out of the five we saw (the other included the Daytona 765, the Thruxton RS, the Bobber TFC, and the Street Triple RS, all unveiled in the past few weeks.)

We will find out more about the new Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and 900 GT on December 3—date at which the House of Hinckley will unveil the new member of the family.

Source: Triumph