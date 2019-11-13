4 / 7

Ducati announced it would bring two concepts at EICMA during its lineup announcement event. Two weeks later, the promise concepts showed up in Milan and they make us want to see more variations of the Scrambler—which there are so many of already.



The Scrambler Desert X in particular is a gorgeous sight. It breaks away from Ducati’s traditional dramatic flare and banks instead on versatility and ruggedness, the kind of things we like to see in adventure bikes. The Scrambler has two great powertrains, the 800 and 1100. The Desert X concept is based on the latter—an interesting choice as it would position the X closer to the Multistrada. The 800, on the other hand, would hit the mid-range sweet spot and could become a serious competitor in the segment. Whether it’s an 800 or a 1100, we just hope the Desert X makes it to production.