Over the weekend of November 9, 2019, the Australian Motorcycle Festival in Wollongong yielded at least one tasty production reveal. Remember this concept electric cafe racer from Savic? Congratulations; it has now become a real bike!

Savic introduced three production variants of its C-Series electric motorcycle at the festival: the Alpha, the Delta, and the Omega. All three versions have the same frame, same single-sided swingarm, same 8-inch LED full-color display, same single-seat setup with a pillion seat option, same telescopic forks and monoshock, same poly carbon belt drive, and same features including riding modes, ABS, traction control, and regenerative braking.

Pretty much everything else about them is different, though. Let’s start with the base model and work our way up, shall we?

Here are the specs for the Savic C-Series Omega.

The Omega has the lowest range and least power of the bunch. However, it also charges in the smallest amount of time, so it’s clearly about choosing the right weapon for the fight, right? Power output is 25kW (about 33.5hp), with 110Nm (about 81.1 ft-lbs.) of torque. It goes from 0 to 100kph (62mph) in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

The 90V, 7kWh battery pack has a range of 120Km (74.5 miles), and can go from 20 percent of charge to 80 percent charged in just two hours. It’s fitted with twin disc brakes and Pirelli tires, and it weighs 170kg (375 lbs). MSRP is AU $12,990 (US $8,865).

Meanwhile, here are the specs for the Savic C-Series Delta.

The Delta, as you might expect, is the middle ground of the current Savic C-series range, though pricewise, it’s a bit closer to the Omega than the Alpha. Power output is 40kW (about 54hp), with 140Nm (about 103.2 ft-lbs.) of torque. It goes from 0 to 100kph (62mph) in a claimed 4.5 seconds.

The 120V, 9kWh battery pack has a range of 150Km (just over 93 miles), and can go from 20 percent of charge to 80 percent charged in three hours. It’s fitted with Brembo twin disc brakes, Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires, and weighs 190Kg (419 lbs). MSRP is AU $16,990 (US $11,595).

Finally, here are the specs for the Savic C-Series Alpha.

The top-of-the-range Alpha features top power, range, and speed numbers—but also top charging time, weight, and price. Power output is 60kW (about 80.4hp), with 180Nm (about 133 ft-lbs.) of torque. It goes from 0 to 100kph (62mph) in a claimed 3.5 seconds.

The 132V, 11kWh battery pack has a range of 200Km (just over 124 miles), and can go from 20 percent of charge to 80 percent charged in four hours. It’s fitted with the same Brembo twin disc brakes and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires as the Delta, but weighs 210Kg (about 463 lbs). MSRP is AU $23,990 (US $16,372).

If you click on the “Pre-Order Terms and Conditions” link on Savic’s website, the information seems to be for a previous model, the C-FE Founder edition. This T&C sheet is dated November 13, 2018. It’s unclear if any of the information contained here is still basically the same for the new C-Series pre-orders. However, in 2018, estimated delivery time from your pre-order confirmation, which required a down payment of AU $1000, was 12 months.

Source: Savic Motorcycles