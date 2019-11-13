When I think about motorcycles made in India, I don’t know for you, but I usually picture small-displacement bikes with relatively standard silhouettes (unless you’re Royal Enfield or Jawa). Think Bajaj—bikes that bank on practicality and on versatility rather than on performance and looks. Considering Indian riders use their motorcycles and mopeds like cars, the priorities are not the same. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t performance Indian motorcycles out there. Ultraviolette is making sure that everyone knows that Indian bikes can not only look good; they can also be a lot of fun.

Bangalore-based manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has finally unveiled its first vehicle: the all-electric F77. The company has been teasing what it claims to be India’s first performance electric bike for a few months now. The production-ready model has now shown its face.

Most of the F77’s numbers and power figures are pretty standard “electric bike” stuff and slightly less enticing than the ones the company was trying to build hype over. The electric range is rated between 80 and 90 miles. The electric powertrain produces 33 horsepower, which allows it to do the 0-to-62 (0 to 100 km/h) in 7.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 91 mph. Charging times vary between 5 hours with a regular outlet and 1.5 hours for a full charge. Not all that impressive—we’ve been spoiled by the likes of Energica and Zero in terms of range and speed.

The one power figure that really stands out, however, is the torque. You probably know this already but there’s one thing pretty neat that comes with electric powertrains: insane torque. Well, the F77 is no different: Ultraviolette advertises the bike with an output of 332 lb-ft of torque (at the back wheel). And here we thought the Zero SR/F’s 140 lb-ft of torque at the back wheel was a pretty sexy number. Another interesting number is the weight: the F77 clocks in at a tiny 348 lb. For comparison, the SR/F weighs closer to 500 lb.

We’re genuinely curious how well it will do and whether there will be a market for it outside of India. The numbers might not stand out but its look definitely does.

Sources: Ultraviolette Automotive, Car and Bike, India Today