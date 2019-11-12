Smaller, more accessible.
After a few years of supersizing, the adventure bike segment is now seeing a blooming selection of middleweight models flooding the market. The smaller, lighter, more accessible ADVs are making the segment easier to get into.
The selection is growing with an increasing number of models added or expected to be launched in the upcoming months, if the concepts spotted at EICMA ever make it to production. Here’s a look at the roster of mid-range new adventure bikes we know is coming to the market in 2020.