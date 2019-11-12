2 / 8

This one was a long time coming but it finally made its official debut. I debated adding this one to the list considering the new 390 Adventure actually falls in the small-displacement category rather than the mid-range one. I finally decided to add it anyway since the model is entirely new for 2020 and because it’s one of the only representatives of the small ADV segment available in the U.S. (alongside the BMW G 310 GS). If it rides anything like its Duke counterpart, it won’t feel so small anyway.

The new model borrows the 372cc, single-cylinder mill from the same-size Duke and produces a decent 43 hp and 27 lb-ft of torque (according to an Indian source—KTM has yet to confirm the power figures in the U.S.). The Adventure weighs in at a minuscule 348 lb (dry) and uses a similar trellis frame to the 450 Rally—a Dakar rally champion platform.