So many new toys!
The Milan Motorcycle Show or EICMA is the biggest motorcycle event of the year. The 2019 edition of the show burst at the seams with new models, concepts, and prototypes. While some announcements revolved around simple updates for the new model-year, others introduced exciting and or revolutionary new models.
The RideApart team took a bit of time to discuss the coolest bikes we got to see in Milan this year and we decided to come up with a compilation of the 10 coolest ones that were introduced at the event. Which one’s your favorite?