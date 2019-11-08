2 / 12

Not long ago, a rumor surfaced that Kawasaki had bought Bimota. No official released or statement confirmed the transaction. Instead, the two companies joined forces in their first collaborative concept.

The Tesi H2 takes styling cues from both brands and squishes them together. The resulting bike looks like an origami stunt with a highly intricating sport fairing and dramatic silhouette. At its core, the concept used Kawasaki’s supercharged one-liter H2 engine. One of its most surprising features, however, is the front swingarm—a rare design decision Bonkers you said?