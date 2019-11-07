The 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 is finally here—and although we knew it was coming at EICMA 2019, it’s still nice to see the simple, straightforward looks of the 500 carry through to its slightly bigger brother. Much like the 500, you have both the regular and Trail versions of the 800 to choose from, so let’s dive right in.

No matter which Leoncino 800 you choose, you get the same liquid-cooled, parallel twin 754cc engine, which Benelli claims produces 81.6hp at 9000 rpm and 67Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, and the same steel trellis frame design. You also get a 50mm Marzocchi USD front fork with adjustable rebound and preload, and adjustable preload and rebound on the rear shock, as well.

Additionally, both Leoncino 800s stop with Brembo brakes all around: dual disc 320mm monoblock radial calipers up front, and a single disc 260mm two-piston caliper in the back. ABS is also standard on both models.

Gallery: 2020 Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino Trail 800

The more street-focused Leoncino 800 comes with 17” spoked wheels, as well as a lower exhaust position. The Leoncino Trail 800, on the other hand, comes with a 19” front wheel, upswept high-mount exhaust, and 10mm (about 0.4”) of additional suspension travel over the base Leoncino 800.

There’s a weight difference of 4kg (nearly 9 pounds) between the two variants, as well. The base Leoncino 800 weighs in at 220kg (485lbs), while the Leoncino Trail 800 tips the scales at 224kg (494 lbs). That means that both Leoncini are pretty hefty. If the intention is to challenge the Ducati Scrambler in any meaningful way, it’s worth noting that the current version of that bike weighs significantly less, at just 417 lbs.

No information has been provided yet regarding pricing and availability for the 2020 Leoncino 800 and Leoncino Trail 800, but since we already don’t get the 500 variants, it’s unlikely that we’ll see this bike on our shores anytime soon.

Source: Benelli

