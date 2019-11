2 / 9

This is possibly the most exciting model the company has released this year. After launching what has become one of the most bonkers factory sportbikes out there with the Ninja H2, Kawasaki decided to follow up with a naked version.

The Z H2 combines the brand’s Sugomi aesthetic with a few traits borrowed from its fully-faired counterpart. The result is a polarizing yet truly striking design. At its core, the new hypernaked receives the same supercharged 998cc, inline-four engine as the Ninja, rated at 197 horsepower and 101 lb-ft of torque.

The model weighs in a 527lb which is lighter than the Ninja, combined with similar power figures which creates an interesting power-to-weight ratio. The new 2020 Z H2 starts at $17,000 and will be available sometime in the new year (dates have yet to be announced).