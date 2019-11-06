Hide press release Show press release

MOTO GUZZI V7 III RACER 10th ANNIVERSARY

THE SPORTY VERSION OF THE V7 RANGE CELEBRATES TEN YEAR TAKING ON AN EVEN GRITTIER LOOK THANKS TO A NEW TOP FAIRING AND FULL LED LIGHT CLUSTERS

FROM THE FUEL TANK TO THE RACING NUMBER PLATES, IT HAS NUMEROUS FEATURES REMINISCENT OF THE PREVIOUS VERSIONS OF THE UNMISTAKEABLE CAFÉ RACER FROM MANDELLO

Moto Guzzi V7 Racer has always been the ambassador of the V7 range with the sportiest spirit. Born in 2010, evolved in 2015 with the arrival of the V7 II Racer and in 2017 with the birth of the third generation, in 2020, the Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer reinvents itself once again, and it obviously does it in accordance with tradition, while celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The new Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary differs clearly from the previous version in the front view, where a new top fairing with incorporated windscreen stands out, sleek and sporty, following the dictates of the most authentic Café Racer style. The top fairing is enhanced by a special red dedicated graphic - also picked up on the saddle cover hump - which flaunts the “10th Anniversary” celebratory detail.

At the center of the top fairing is the new, full LED headlight, just as the taillight and turn indicators are also LED. A modern and dynamic look also emphasized by a thinner and sleeker rear mudguard, and by brand new “bar end” rear view mirrors.

There are numerous stylistic features reminiscent of the previous versions of the Café Racer from Mandello, all tributes to its ten-year heritage: The fuel tank, wrapped on the top by the classic leather strap, it returns to the beautiful glossy chrome that characterized the original 2010 model, whereas other distinctive V7 Racer and V7 II Racer traits reappear on the side racing number plates, namely the number 7 and the red edge with the detail of the Italian flag.

As for the rest, Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary maintains unaltered the fundamental characteristics of a model that has by now become iconic, such as the frame and the swingarm painted in color “Rosso Corsa” (Racing Red), an explicit reference to the 1971 V7 Sport, nicknamed, in fact, “telaio rosso” (red frame); the semi-handlebars, the splendid, humped saddle, now enhanced with red stitching, that has a single-seat look but is approved for two-up riding as well: in fact, it has pillion foot pegs, whereas the seat cover can be easily removed when necessary. The spoked wheel rims have black channels and red Moto Guzzi stickers like the other sport models from the Eagle Brand, including the Audace muscle bike.

Produced as always in a numbered edition, as indicated by the plate located on the upper steering yoke, V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary is not only the most sporty of the range, but also the one with the most prestigious parts, that once again demonstrate Moto Guzzi's ability to create true custom models. These include the set-back footpegs machined from solid billet, the lightened steering stem and the steering yoke guard. One of the features worth a mention is the widespread use of anodized black aluminum. This hand-crafted treatment, which requires superb artisan skill, characterizes the side fairings and the throttle body guards.

The V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary, like the new Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone S, is also shod with new Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart tires, higher performance, so you can fully enjoy the dynamic qualities of the Café Racer from Mandello.