We all know how much Triumph loves the number three. Now, the team at Hinckley announced at EICMA 2019 that the long-awaited Bobber TFC will soon be available for purchase. That’s the third model in the Triumph Factory Custom series, for those of you keeping score at home, after the Thruxton TFC and Rocket III TFC. Let’s take a look at what’s involved in this special limited edition bike.

If you guessed that the magic production number would be 750 worldwide, you’d be correct. Triumph seems to like that number for its limited production runs, and is sticking to it for the Bobber TFC. As ever, each one will come with a numbered plaque and special badging to herald its TFC nature.

Gallery: 2020 Triumph Bobber TFC

49 Photos

Importantly, Triumph says it will be both lighter and more powerful than the current Bobber Black. How much lighter? Around 5kg (or 11 pounds), to be precise.

Other features include: Öhlins NIX 30 fully adjustable front forks and RSU adjustable shock, dual Brembo M50 monobloc calipers with dual 320mm discs, a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder, a single rear 255mm disc brake with Nissin single piston floating caliper, ABS, Arrow brushed silencers with carbon fiber end caps that stem from a custom Arrow exhaust system made just for this bike, and LED lighting all around (depending on market).

Copious amounts of carbon fiber and billet aluminum come together with a powder-coated frame and swingarm, as well as a beautiful leather saddle. If you purchase one, you’ll also get a “special tailor-made TFC handover pack,” that includes a Bobber TFC bike cover, document wallet, custom build book, letter hand-signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, and a leather TFC rucksack.

Triumph’s 1200cc 8-valve parallel twin makes about 86hp at 6,250rpm, along with 110Nm of torque. No word available as yet on pricing, availability, or even how many of these will make their way to the US.

Source: Triumph

Click here to check out the rest of our EICMA 2019 coverage!