KTM has been building the anticipation for the new 1290 Super Duke R over the course of 2019. All the way back in June of this year, we got our hands on spy shots of KTM’s super naked. As EICMA 2019 approached, the Austrian brand released a series of teasers that culminated in a first look of the new flagship model. Now the day has come to lift the sheet on the latest generation of the 1290 Super Duke R and KTM proves that they have another beast on their hands.

For 2020, KTM redesigned the chassis and upgraded the electronics to cater to the performance crowd that the Super Duke draws. The company also reworked the 75-degree, 1301cc, LC8 v-twin engine to “re-beast” the Duke. Along with the updated styling, the improvements to the chassis and motor helped shed weight while increasing the power of the hyper-naked.

While the full spec sheet isn’t available just yet, stayed tuned for updates on the 1290 Super Duke R and check out the rest of the EICMA 2019 news. For now, we’ll leave you with images of KTM's beastly bike to whet your appetite.