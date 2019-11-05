Leaner and meaner.
KTM has been building the anticipation for the new 1290 Super Duke R over the course of 2019. All the way back in June of this year, we got our hands on spy shots of KTM’s super naked. As EICMA 2019 approached, the Austrian brand released a series of teasers that culminated in a first look of the new flagship model. Now the day has come to lift the sheet on the latest generation of the 1290 Super Duke R and KTM proves that they have another beast on their hands.
For 2020, KTM redesigned the chassis and upgraded the electronics to cater to the performance crowd that the Super Duke draws. The company also reworked the 75-degree, 1301cc, LC8 v-twin engine to “re-beast” the Duke. Along with the updated styling, the improvements to the chassis and motor helped shed weight while increasing the power of the hyper-naked.
Gallery: 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R
While the full spec sheet isn’t available just yet, stayed tuned for updates on the 1290 Super Duke R and check out the rest of the EICMA 2019 news. For now, we’ll leave you with images of KTM's beastly bike to whet your appetite.
KTM revealed their latest innovations on the first day of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The company unveiled three brand new models – the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, the KTM 890 DUKE R, and the KTM 390 ADVENTURE – as well as displaying their full gamut of motorcycles for 2020 across a busy exhibition stand. Pride of place was reserved for KTM’s outstanding achievements in the world of racing with the KTM 450 RALLY, the KTM 250 SX-F, the KTM 300 EXC TPI and the KTM RC16 (MotoGP™) prominent.
The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R has been ‘re-Beasted’. KTM’s flagship bike has won rave reviews by catering for the preferences and skills of a vast range of motorcyclists and has undergone its most radical re-invention yet for 2020. A completely new chassis, styling, and electronics mean the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R has trimmed weight across the board, while a reworked LC8 engine has unleashed even more power.