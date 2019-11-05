The new 2020 KTM 890 Duke R is here and our bodies are ready. Unveiled in Milan, Italy, at EICMA 2019, the new middleweight Duke is, in KTM's words, "a sportier, edgier naked bike for hard riding". Billed as a harder-edged, rough and ready sibling for the 790 Duke, the 890 has more power, more torque, better brakes, and a fully-adjustable WP APEX suspension setup. Details are pretty scarce right now and we're waiting on more specific details on this one. Watch this space for a more nuanced and detailed account of the 890 Duke later today.

Gallery: 2020 KTM 890 Duke