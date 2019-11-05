Hide press release Show press release

The new BMW S 1000 XR – even lighter, even faster and even more versatile.

The new BMW S 1000 RR sees its world premiere at the EICMA 2019. The new edition of the best-selling Adventure Sport bike is radically lighter and more agile, as well as achieving an unprecedented combination of long-distance performance and sports capabilities. With a completely newly developed engine and suspension and a DIN unladen weight of 226 kg – 10 kg less than its predecessor when adjusted for equipment – the S 1000 XR opens up a whole new dimension in the Adventure Sport segment. The new S 1000 XR advances the sports to touring range in its own distinctive new way, leaving nothing to be desired – not least because it has the following standard features on board: Dynamic ESA, riding modes Pro, ABS Pro & DTC, Hill Start Control Pro, a perfectly readable 6.5” TFT screen complete with connectivity and full LED lighting.

Newly developed engine weighing 5 kg less and based on the S 1000 RR, with adapted gear ratios, further increased mid-range power and engine drag torque control (MSR).

The newly developed in-line 4-cylinder engine is based on the S 1000 RR engine and delivers an output of 121 kW (165 hp) at 11,000 rpm. The maximum torque of 114 Nm is available at 9,250 rpm. Based on a particularly linear torque curve, it was possible to further make the engine speed range somewhat broader, more fulsome and more harmonious with a view to enhanced ridability. The 4th, 5th and 6th gear now have longer ratios in order to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed level, especially at country road speeds. In addition to a smoother and self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, the new S 1000 XR also features engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time. Electronically controlled, the MSR prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.

Completely new, lighter suspension with directly articulated suspension strut and Dynamic ESA/Dynamic ESA Pro.

Just like the motorcycle as a whole, the suspension has been slimmed down considerably. The frame and swinging arm are now 2.1 kg lighter; at the same time, the engine has a much more pronounced load-bearing function than before. The new double-sided swinging arm reduces unsprung masses by 1.6 kg, offering a particularly sensitive response thanks to direct linkage.

The new S 1000 XR already features the latest generation of BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) as standard. Thanks to the latest valve technology, the versatile Adventure sports bike provides a particularly dynamic riding experience with a high level of ride comfort. Dynamic ESA Pro is available as an optional extra with two damping modes (Road, Dynamic) and automatic load compensation. For the first time in the S 1000 XR, the dynamic brake assistant DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) also supports the rider during braking manoeuvres.

Four riding modes along with the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC Wheelie function. ABS Pro with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) for even greater safety when braking in banking position.

The new S 1000 XR has four standard riding modes – “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”. The "Dynamic Pro" mode, which can be fully configured for the first time in the S 1000 XR, offers a wide range of setting options. In addition to throttle response, engine brake, ABS control and traction control, wheelie control (including the new "Power Wheelie" setting) can be configured separately for the first time in the new S 1000 XR. While the part integral BMW Motorrad ABS systems already provide a very high degree of performance and safety when braking in a straight line, ABS Pro now takes this a step further to offer increased safety when braking in banking position as well.

Multifunctional instrument panel with 6.5-inch TFT screen for excellent readability and maximum range of information.

The instrument cluster in the new S 1000 XR has also been completely redeveloped. In addition to an extended range of functions and information, particular importance was attached to achieving the best possible readability. For optimum visibility even in difficult light conditions, the screen was therefore designed to be large. It offers tailor-made screen displays for a range of different purposes. The Pure Ride screen has all the information required for regular riding on the road, for instance, while an additional Core screen enables banking positing, braking and traction control to be displayed. Another possible screen display provides a vehicle status overview. A practical arrow navigation system with app is included as standard. The TFT display is operated conveniently from the handlebars using the MMC (Motorcycle Multi Controller).

New LED light units and adaptive turning light with DRL in Headlight Pro as an ex-works option.

All lighting units in the ECE version of the new S 1000 XR draw on the latest LED technology (the US version has no front LED turn indicators). In addition to the turn indicators and the rear light unit, this includes the high-intensity main headlamp with two symmetrically arranged LED units each for low beam, high beam and parking light. The new LED headlamp now illuminates the road even more effectively than before. In the ex-works option Headlight Pro, the adaptive turning light ensures additional safety when riding at night. Here, the rider benefits from enhanced illumination of the road when cornering. The optional equipment item Headlight Pro also includes DRL (Daytime Riding Light) for better recognition of the vehicle during the day. LED additional headlamps are also available as ex-works options for improved visibility at night and enhanced recognition in road traffic.

Even more refined and more dynamic design with optimised ergonomics and two attractive colour schemes.

The new layout of the main frame, fuel tank flanks and body parts in the seat area provides better support and an improved knee grip. What is more, optimised contact surfaces and a newly defined ergonomic triangle between the handlebar ends, seat surface and footrests make for optimum ergonomics.

The new S 1000 XR underlines its strong character with dynamic proportions, while its design style continues to deploy unique sculptured surfaces. Solutions from the touring and GS sectors combine with sporty elements to give the bike a powerful presence in terms of its overall appearance, reflecting its wide range of possible uses.

The new S 1000 XR also reflects its unmistakable character in two different colour schemes: the refined basic finish in Ice Grey and the highly dynamic finish in Racing Red/White Aluminium, available at extra cost.

The highlights of the new BMW S 1000 XR:

• 5 kg lighter, newly developed 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the

S 1000 RR with further optimised mid-range power and ridability as well as new transmission gradation for the 4th – 6th gear.

• Superior performance and torque: 121 kW (165 hp) at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

• Effort-saving, linear torque curve: even better ridability over the entire speed range.

• Newly developed suspension featuring Flex Frame, with the engine taking on a more pronounced load-bearing function.

• Significantly improved ergonomics due to Flex Frame.

• Dynamic ESA as standard plus Dynamic ESA Pro with two damping modes (Road, Dynamic) and automatic load compensation as ex-works options.

• New 19% lighter swinging arm with directly articulated suspension strut for an even more sensitive response.

• Dynamic brake assistant DBC Dynamic Brake Control.

• Weight reduction by 10 kg to 226 kg (adjusted for equipment) as compared to the predecessor model.

• New, lighter exhaust system, EU5-compliant.

• New 6-axis sensor cluster.

• Dynamic Traction Control DTC as standard.

• DTC Wheelie Function as standard.

• Engine drag torque control MSR and engine brake function as standard.

• ABS Pro for increased safety when braking, also in banking position, as standard. Dedicated rain braking mode with flat brake pressure gradient.

• Four riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro” as standard.

• Hill Start Control Pro as standard.

• HP Shift Assistant Pro for quick up and down shifting without clutch as an ex-works option.

• Electronic cruise control as an ex works option.

• New instrument cluster with 6.5-inch, easy-to-read TFT screen and four screen displays.

• LED light units all round.

• Turn indicators with new “Comfort Indicator” function.

• Adaptive turning light incl. DRL as part of Headlight Pro as an ex-works option.

• Completely redesigned bodywork for an even more dynamic design style, optimised aerodynamics and even further enhanced wind and weather protection.

• Two colour schemes for the market launch: Ice Grey and Racing Red/White Aluminium (extra charge).

• Extension of the range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories and ex-works options.

• Case holder (decoupled) in series production.