In every band, the attention-grabbing frontperson—in this case, the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade—needs a great band to back them up, right? Right. In addition to Honda’s extremely exciting EICMA 2019 news, Team Soichiro announced updates to some of its other models for 2020.

For 2020, the CB1000R gets a few cosmetic changes that are subtle, but appealing. An all-black triple clamp and steering stem flow into a brand new Metallic Matte Ballistic Black headlight surround. The fuel tank gets a silver racing stripe, and Honda also says the rear spring and front brake discs get “color changes,” but did not give specifics on which color(s) may be involved.

Gallery: 2020 Honda EICMA Announcements

Meanwhile, the 2020 Rebel 500 gets more than just cosmetic changes. LED lighting and a redesigned round headlight are the first things you’ll see when the Rebel 500 is headed your way. If you’re riding it, you’ll enjoy a revised suspension, a new gear position indicator, slipper clutch, a Euro 5-compliant exhaust, and a more comfortable saddle. The Rebel S Edition also comes in Matte Axis Grey Metallic with a new headlight cowl, all-black fork covers and gaiters, and a new diamond-stitched saddle.

Finally, the 2020 SH125i and SH150i scooters feature updated, more powerful four-valve Euro5-compliant engines. Both are also fitted with Honda Selectable Torque Control and Idling Stop. One happy bonus that came with the frame redesigns on both scooters is more storage space, which now tops out at 28L underneath the seat. Both scoots also have a USB charger and work with a Honda Smart Key that can also be used with the optional Honda Smart top box.

Honda also brought the 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin to EICMA 2019, which was previously introduced in September 2019, so any and all EICMA attendees could see it in person for the first time.

Pricing and availability information for Honda’s updated 2020 line is not yet available, but hopefully will be soon.

