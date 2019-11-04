Just when it seemed like everyone and their brother’s mother’s cousin were all over Honda to update the CBR1000RR Fireblade already, Honda delivered. As we suspected last week, when Honda filed a trademark application for a new CBR1000RR-R, the EICMA-ready Fireblade is, at last, unsheathed.

No mere sword could slice and dice like the new Fireblade. Honda’s apparently been laying low, honing its new street weapon to the sharpest of edges. Unlike some of its track-focused competition, Honda claims the CBR1000RR-R is not merely ready to race. Instead, it is born to race. Consider that particular gauntlet thrown.

Bringing the Fireblade closer in line with its legendary RC213V-S street-legal race bike was Honda’s goal. To meet it, the new CBR1000RR-R produces 214hp at 14,500 rpm, as well as 113Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm. With all this power, it still manages to weigh in at just 201kg (443.129 pounds).

If that’s not enough to get excited about, the CBR1000RR-R also gets a new aerodynamics package descended directly from the RC213V race bike. In the promotional video above, Marc Márquez described this winglet as “unbelievable.” Of course, he’s probably going to say something like that, but we can still take that exclamation for whatever it’s worth.

Honda also introduced an SP variant of the CBR1000RR-R, which will come with some very tasty upgrades: second-generation semi-active Öhlins EC 43mm NPX front forks, an Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC rear shock, Brembo Stylema four-piston radial front calipers, and the Brembo monoblock rear caliper previously seen on the RC213V-S.

We can’t tell from the images Honda has released whether there are braided stainless brake lines instead of rubber on either version (especially the SP), but here’s hoping that’s another significant upgrade from the last SP.

Both versions also get a brand-new Bosch six-axis IMU, as well as a titanium Akrapovič exhaust. Additionally, both versions will only be available in your choice of two color schemes: Grand Prix Red (the gorgeous HRC one), or Matte Pearl Black.

Honda might have taken its time with this upgrade—but if it goes as well as it looks, it was clearly time well spent. The HRC one, in particular, looks like an entire meal—and we are totally dying for just a bite.

There's no pricing or availability information available yet for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade or Fireblade SP for any market. Hopefully, Honda will provide more details soon.

Source: Honda