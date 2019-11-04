Just ahead of EICMA, Yamaha unveiled its updated TMAX—and it turns out those rumors were correct. The all-new 2020 Yamaha TMAX sport scooter is now a 562cc beast of a sport scooter. For those of us in the US, it might be hard to believe it’s been this long, but the TMAX has now been around elsewhere in the world since 2001.

This is the sixth generation TMAX, and will come in both regular TMAX and TMAX Tech Max flavors. The Tech Max spec includes MyTMAX Connect, a mobile app that includes GPS tracking for added peace of mind. It also includes an electric windscreen, cruise control, heated grips, heated seat, adjustable rear suspension, an upgraded interior (we’re assuming this means the saddle), gold-colored front forks, and a Tech Kamo finish is offered as an option, as well.

Gallery: 2020 Yamaha TMAX 560

10 Photos

All TMAX 560s, regardless of trim level, feature the all-new, more powerful 562cc engine. They’re also Euro 5-compliant, as you’d expect. The suspension features 41mm USD forks and a link-type Monocross rear suspension system. You’ll stop with disc brakes all around; dual 267mm discs up front and a single 282mm disc in the rear.

Passenger ground access has been improved over the previous generation. You also get a sporty new body design, Smart Key keyless ignition, 2 level D-mode, a new LED T-shaped taillight and LED front flashers, and storage space that fits 1 full-face or 2 x jet helmets. Available colors are Icon Grey and Sword Grey for the base TMAX, and Sword Grey and Tech Kamo for the TMAX Tech Max.

Ever since its introduction in 2001, over 275,000 TMAXes have been sold. Yamaha considers this one of its most successful bikes in Europe, as a result, and hopes to continue that success with this more powerful update. Upping the power and sporty characteristics of an already-beloved sport scooter certainly seems like a smart way forward.

Source: Yamaha Motor Europe