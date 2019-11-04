American Honda Motor has issued a recall on the Monkey because of a potential rack flaw. Here are the details of this recall.

The NHTSA has published a recall issued by Honda on the 2019 and 2020 Honda Monkey mini motorcycle. The manufacturer discovered that the model of luggage rack fitted on the Monkey, available on the 2019 model-year but also potentially installed on certain 2020s, presents flaws that could cause the rack to break and possibly even fall. A total of 645 Monkeys in the United States are affected by this recall.

The accessory sold as a Honda Genuine Factory component, designed and produced by a third party manufacturer, presents a defect that reduces its strength and can lead to the part breaking. The reported incidents that ultimately lead to Honda issuing a recall involved loads of less than the 6lb the rack is rated for. In the more extreme cases, the rack could fall off the motorcycle while in motion which represents a safety hazard.

Owners of Monkeys equipped with a factory rack should stop using the rack altogether. They are invited to either uninstall the rack themselves or to have a Honda Powersport dealership do it for them. Owners will be reimbursed for the part upon its return to the dealer—no replacement rack will be offered.

The manufacturer will warn all owners of the 2019 and 2020 Monkey model-year but only owners of Honda Monkeys equipped with the factory rack should proceed—those who didn’t purchase the optional accessory do not require to take action. Owners will be notified of the recall by mail starting December 16, 2019, but dealers have been warned of the issue in October.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed to the American Honda’s customer service line at 1-866-784-1870 or to the NHTSA’s hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA