How many of us have watched some motoring show/publication or another pit a sportbike against a car/plane/other very fast non-two-wheeler and thought, “LOL, that’s just silly!” Good news! Now it’s your turn. If you’ll be in Australia in early December 2019 and have a bit of cash to spare, that is. Also, you must want to flog BMWs around Phillip Island, because those will be your only vehicular options.

Do two BMW tastes, in fact, taste great together? In an event titled M Meets Motorrad, two branches of the BMW family tree are betting that you’ll think so. Sadly, no word yet on whether they’re getting Dame Judi Dench or Ralph Fiennes to announce. Still, you probably won’t care as you whip an S 1000 RR around that legendary track, will you?

The event takes place across two days only: Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6, 2019. You’ll receive expert instruction as part of the event, which runs from 8:15am to 4:30pm each day. Morning and afternoon tea and lunch are provided, per the official dossier. Plenty of beverages will also be provided to keep you hydrated throughout the day.

There are only 24 spots open each day, at a cost of AUD $1,395 (US $965) per person, per day, so you’d best register soon if you want in on this action. While the full BMW M four-wheeled lineup has yet to be finalized, BMW Motorrad is providing the following bikes:

S 1000 RR

S 1000 XR

S 1000 R

R 1250 R

R 1250 RS

R 1250 GS

Me, I think it’d be hilarious if there was also a G 310 R to toss around the track, but you can hardly complain about your options as listed above. Courses will be instructed by the California Superbike School and BMW Driving Experience.

To participate, you must have a valid and unrestricted driver’s license that permits you to drive or ride whichever vehicles you plan to use. There will be motorcycle gear for rent, but you must advise the event coordinators when you register if you need to rent any gear.

If you’re bringing your own gear, it must be leather—no textile allowed. One-piece or two-piece leathers that zip fully together are required. Leather boots that are at least mid-calf in height, with reinforced ankle support are required. Leather motorcycle gloves that do not allow any skin to show between your jacket sleeves and your gloves are required. Armor in those gloves is suggested, and a back protector is also suggested but is not mandatory.

If you have vacation time that won’t carry over into the new year and you’re desperate to use it, you should probably start pricing flights now if you don’t currently live in Oz.

Source: BMW Motorrad Australia