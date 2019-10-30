The biggest motorcycle show of the year is just around the corner with only a few days left on the counter. On November 5, 2019, the doors of the Rho Fiera Milano will open to the media, kickstarting this year's edition of the EICMA motorcycle show.

An astounding number of debuts, world premiere, and unveilings is set to take place. Some of the most highly anticipated models of the year will take the stage and the veil of mystery surrounding them will be lifted. Have you been able to keep track of all the debuts expected to take place in Milan? We sure haven’t so we decided to do a roundup of all the models we expect to see for the first time at this year’s EICMA. Which one(s) are you most excited about?