Just ahead of EICMA 2019, Triumph releases the pricing for its new Rocket 3 lineup. The Rocket R comes in at an MSRP of $21,900 ($25,900 CAD) while the GT variant retails for $22,600 ($26,700 CAD). The news arrives before the Rocket’s December release and just in time for any cruiser riders that haven’t made their wish lists yet.

Compared to the $15,700 (USD) sticker price of the previous generation the mark up may seem excessive, but Triumph outfitted the new Rocket 3 with upgrades to justify the price. From the 2,500cc, 165 horsepower engine to the high-spec aluminum frame, the latest generation sheds 88 pounds while gaining 11 percent more power in the process. Paired with a class-leading 163 ft-lb of torque, you have a weight-to-power ratio tailor for acceleration addicts.

Though the extra power and weight savings don’t add up to a $6,200 price hike alone, the Hinckley manufacturer arms the performance cruiser with Brembo Stylema calipers fit for a superbike. Ditching the dual shocks set up, the new Rocket utilizes a Showa monoshock with a piggyback reservoir along with adjustable 47mm forks. The combination of improved stopping power and handling provide a peace of mind that money can’t buy.

Gallery: 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R/GT

7 Photos

Of course, a revamp of the Rocket platform wouldn’t be complete without the technological bells and whistles. Triumph goes after Ducati’s Diavel by including TFT instrumentation, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and four riding modes. If the suite of rider aids isn’t enough, the cruise control, heated grips, and uphill assist will be worth every penny.

While the new model costs considerably more than the previous version, Triumph isn’t competing with itself in the performance cruiser class. Ducati has owned the segment in recent years and the Rocket 3 is now equipped—and priced—to do battle with the renowned Diavel.

However, by including a GT variant of the Rocket 3 and only pricing it $700 over the R version, Triumph could create a new niche for performance cruisers that the Diavel hasn’t yet accessed. We’ll have to wait for December to see how the Rocket 3 stacks up to the Ducati cruiser on the road, but for now, at least we know what all that power will cost us.