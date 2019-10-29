As both companies announced in July 2019, the Harley-Davidson and Lego partnership is going strong. If your kids are still powered by all that delicious Halloween candy this weekend, you might want to take them to the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. On November 2 and 3 only, Harley and Lego are hosting a special collaborative Lego Mystery Mural event for kids of all ages.

Here’s how it works. Kids 17 and under will get in free all weekend. All visitors to the museum, regardless of age, will be given a special base plate and 36 Lego blocks, with instructions on how to assemble them. Once you put the blocks in place, you’re then invited to place the base plate onto a giant mural that everyone will be working on all weekend.

As more people participate, the image you’ll be building with Harley and Lego will become clearer. Will it be one Harley? Several Harleys? A different type of Lego Fat Boy? You can find out if your guess is right by visiting the Harley Museum this weekend.

Of course the Fat Boy Lego kits will be on sale at the museum, but there are plenty of other free activities for kids to enjoy while they’re visiting. Harley will have its electric balance bikes on display outside for kids to try, and kids can also enter a raffle to win one, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Special miniature Harley Lego kits will be on hand for kids to assemble, with each kit taking roughly 10 to 15 minutes to assemble. Little ones can also customize t-shirts or receive airbrush tattoos. Special promotions at Motor Restaurant include build-your-own mac and cheese for kids and build-your-own bloody marys for adults.

No word on what happens if you’re an adult who wants to wash down your custom bloody mary with some heavily customized mac n’ cheese, but I’m sure someone will ask. By the way, you can also get a 15 percent discount on your restaurant check if you bring a toy or book to donate to the Milwaukee Child Advocacy Center.

Now, for the bad news: If you were hoping to see the life-sized Lego Fat Boy sculpture at the museum, it’s not there right now. The sculpture is traveling around the country, and is currently at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. After that, it will be making its way to the Lego Store at Orlando’s Disney Springs.

Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel