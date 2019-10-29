True to the teaser decorum, KTM has been gradually giving us an increasingly clearer picture of its all-new 1290 Super Duke R set to be unveiled at EICMA. This fourth teaser the firm released on Monday gives us our very first glimpse at the full bike, albeit short and sweet. This is likely the most we’ll see of it until it’s unveiling on November 5 but here’s what we can tell.

To be fair, we already had a peek at the new Super Duke back in June when the test mule was spotted in the Alps. Unlike a lot of prototypes caught testing, this one looked like it could have been unveiled the following day.

There’s a number of significant changes we can notice both on the test mule and in the video, starting with the new frame. The striking trellis frame that ran almost the entire length of the vehicle is gone and has been replaced by a shorter, less intricate tubular structure complete with a subframe that gives the bike a more upswept look.

The other more noticeable change (spotted on the test mule) is the exhaust system with a new, elegantly swooping set of pipes converging into one tip. The single-sided swingarm has also been redesigned—the former unit has quite the recognizable shape so it’s pretty easy to spot in the trailer how different and more mainstream the new shape is.

Here's a look at the prototype spotted last summer.

While there’s been little to no talk about any big engine changes, what some sources suggest is that the bike will introduce a new adaptive cruise control feature. KTM has been in an arms-race with Ducati to be the first to unveil the technology—a race the Italian firm was expected to win with the launch of the Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour but ultimately didn’t. The race is still on.

Opening day at EICMA is only a week away and that’s when we’ll get the full KTM 1290 Super Duke R picture. Stay tuned!