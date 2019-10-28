It might seem like it was just yesterday, but the most recent World Ducati Week was actually two years ago. In 2018, the tenth edition of the largest gathering of Ducatisti in the world set records—and dates have just been announced for the 2020 WDW. Will this eleventh celebration of all creations Cucciolo set new records?

So far, all we know is the place—Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, as always—and the dates. July 17 through 19 2020, Misano will look and sound like nothing else, as Ducatisti from all over the world flock to the circuit for festivities, forza, and of course V4s.

No details of events planned for this occasion have been published yet, but you can check back at Ducati’s dedicated page to find out more once they’re available. If past WDWs are anything to go by, we can expect to see contests, Ducati Factory and Museum involvement, and several on-track events throughout the weekend, as well.

It’s a ticketed event, of course, but in the past, kids under 18 have gotten in free. If you’re planning on bringing your budding Ducatisti along, there has also been a special kids’ area in the past. We don’t know pricing for the 11th WDW yet, but a three-day pass for the 10th WDW cost $115 for riders and $80 for visitors and passengers, to give you some idea what to expect.

Sadly, if you were thinking of attending WDW 2020 and also attending the Misano MotoGP round either directly before or after the festivities, that timing doesn’t work out this year. Unfortunately, the MIsano MotoGP round for 2020 won’t take place until September. The FIM has not yet announced the WSBK calendar for 2020, which is also unhelpful for summer moto holiday planning purposes.

Around 91,500 visitors turned up in Misano last time around. Can WDW top 100,000 in 2020? Stay tuned to find out—or better yet, go there yourself and experience the joy.

