Did you keep up?
The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show opened its doors to members of the media on October 23 which also presented an occasion for manufacturers to show off their newest models.
It’s dizzying the number of new toys companies presented at the Japanese show. We can’t blame you if you haven’t managed to keep up with everything that was unveiled. To help you (and also us a little), we did a roundup of all the things on two (and three) wheels that showed up at the event.
A special thank you to our colleague Domenick who was our eyes on the field and provided us with all the live-snapped goodies.