3 / 10

Take the SuperCub and turn it into a scrambler and you get the CT125. Honda has given the world’s best-selling vehicle a little rugged makeover, in hommage to its small 60s and 70s trails.

The CT125 uses the same base as the modern-day SuperCub, with the addition of off-road friendly features including an upswept exhaust, knobbies, and a tuned suspension. Though only a concept, this is one model we’re hoping to eventually see in the showrooms.