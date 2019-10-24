When you think about storied British motorcycle marques, a few names immediately come to mind. We could stand here all day debating which names and in what order, but chances are excellent that Brough Superior is one of them. If you love storied British car and bike marques, you’re in luck: Brough Superior and Aston Martin just announced a collaboration that will be unveiled at EICMA 2019!

So far, all we really know is that a) this collaboration is happening, and b) the resulting machine will be extremely limited edition. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until November 5, 2019 to find out more concrete details. Hopefully, that’s when we’ll see things like a design other than this stylized logo, as well as specs, production numbers, and of course cost.

About all we can say with certainty at this point is that it is most likely not a rebadged Toyota that will bear the famous Aston Martin wings this time. Could it show up in the next movie in the James Bond franchise, as a sort of simultaneous nod to both the past and the future? Literally all we have is speculation at this point, so why not?

What would be considerably less likely (but extremely fun, in my mind) is if this new collaboration takes after its Aston Martin side and goes endurance racing. The limited edition nature of this bike makes that idea all but impossible, but it’s still fun to think about. Just picture a Brough Superior at the Suzuka 8 Hours, perhaps being raced by Leon Haslam!

Now, if we want to talk about something utterly and completely bonkers that definitely won’t happen, it’s got to be an Aston Martin Brough Superior limited-edition sidecar. If that’s what the two marques roll out at EICMA, I will drizzle my helmet with sriracha and gladly chow down.

Source: Aston Martin and Brough Superior





