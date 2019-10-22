We’ve been hearing about a new Indian engine for a while now. The rumor surfaced in the Spring when the test mule of a what looked like a new bagger was spotted, underlined by a new V-twin. The manufacturer officially confirms the addition of a new powertrain, dubbed the PowerPlus.

You’ve probably heard about the Indian Challenger at this point. The model was confirmed in a video leaked from the Indian dealers’ annual meeting. Aside from being an entirely new model to the Indian family, the Challenger also brings a new engine to the table. Surprisingly, instead of unveiling a new model, Indian did things a little differently and chose to unveil the engine underlying the new model first.

In comes the PowerPlus, named after a model Indian produced from 1916 to 1924. The company refers to its new V-twin as the most powerful in its class and its most powerful engine yet. The liquid-cooled 108 cubic-inch block (or 1769cc) sits at a 60-degree angle and its performance is rated at 121 horsepower and 131 lb-ft of torque with a redline set at 6,500 rpm. These performance figures position the new 108 block at the very top of Indian’s portfolio, superseding the company’s monstrous 116.

The engine’s design borrows a few features from the Indian Scout’s 1133cc mill, including the overhead cams and the four valves per cylinder layout. Everything else is new, apparently based on a former Victory design that never saw the light of day. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with assist clutch and will be offered with three riding modes meant to adapt the engine’s response to the rider’s preferences.

In the same press release, Indian confirms the all-new Challenger’s impending arrival. The bagger has been spotted a few times over the summer, including in one of the official Indian pictures for the 2020 Scout lineup—sneaky sneaky. The firm doesn’t confirm when the new model is expected to launch. Guess we’ll have to be a little more patient to meet the Challenger.