A traveler’s new best friend.
UK-based Mutt Motorcycles specializes in small-displacement motorcycles. Offering models in 125cc and 250cc variants, the company pays homage to its Birmingham roots with designs inspired by BSA and New Imperial. Though the Mutt moniker is decidedly adorable, the brand’s aesthetic is thoroughbred ‘60s scrambler. We at RA consider Mutt’s lineup some of the best in show, but we can’t say they’d be our first pick for a long road trip. With the introduction of the GT-SS, Mutt Motorcycles is adding a grand tourer to its lineup and broadening the appeal of the brand.
Most of Mutt’s models are meant for a putt around town or breaking loose in a patch of dirt so the designers had to approach the GT-SS differently. To better equip the grand tourer for the long haul, the team increased fuel capacity with a 4.9-gallon petrol tank. While most of Birmingham’s best utilize a 3.1-gallon tank, imbuing the motorcycles a sleek silhouette, the larger tank on the GT-SS retained all the styling cues synonymous with the brand.
Increasing the endurance of the bike from a terrier to a malamute also meant that the company had to improve the ride comfort. Mutt’s team bestowed the Grand Tour Super Single with a hand-contoured soft leather seat to help with those pavement-pounding runs. Exclusive to the model, the designers forewent diamond stitching or pleating for this bench seat and opted for a more utilitarian look.
On top of the added stamina and comfort, Mutt decided to offer the GT-SS in two configurations. They featured knobbies on the Tracker version for those looking to explore the unbeaten path and smooth tires meant for the tarmac on the Roadster edition.
Of course, Mutt’s stellar fit and finish come standard. From the glossy side panels to the brushed aluminum fenders, the designers ensured that owners will be traveling in style. Even bits like the machined LED indicators and satin black fork lowers received the utmost attention from the team.
Unfortunately for us Yanks, Mutts aren’t available in the States yet. However, if you’re willing to make a jump across the pond, you can be sure that Mutt Motorcycles now makes a highway hound that goes the distance.
Mutt Motorcycles have expanded into Japan, sold out 2018’s range completely, collaborated on secret projects with some the biggest stars in the world and moving soon into new territories across the world. This is without even mentioning the list of current Mutt owners which includes; Tom Hardy (Actor), Reggie Yates (Entertainer / Documentarian), James May (The Grand Tour/Presenter), Skin (Musician/Skunk Anansie), Ben Ransom (Rugby), Iwan Thomas (Athlete), Rob Halliday (Musician/The Prodigy) and Lee Malia (Musician/Bring Me The Horizon).