KTM has yet again teased the upcoming release of a new Super Duke R with a cryptic video clip. The company will unveil the bike at the Milan Motorcycle Show in November, 2019, but has kept silent about most details about the bike.

The first teaser gave us a glimpse of the engineering work that went into creating the new model, and showed an orange trellis frame that is very similar to spy shots that we saw earlier this year. KTM doesn’t give away too many more details in this video, but it does flash some interesting angles of the new bike that we didn’t get in the first teaser.

KTM will release the bike on November 5, 2019, at the Milan Motorcycle Show. The new Super Duke R represents a big step forward for motorcycle tech, not just for KTM but for the industry as a whole. We expect the bike to be one of the first on the market to feature rider assistance features like adaptive cruise control, which KTM has been developing for several years. The company has been in a heated race with Ducati to get the feature out to the public, and both firms have bikes releasing around the same time with the technology on board. Ducati will add adaptive cruise to its upcoming Multistrada 1260 GT motorcycle, but we don’t know yet if the Italian company will beat KTM to the punch.

Just like the first video, we’re invited to #GETDUKED, which is a fitting hashtag given the company’s upcoming product releases. Beyond the Super Duke R coming in November, we know KTM will be releasing a few different Duke models in the coming months. We don’t have pricing details yet and don’t know exactly what we’ll be getting from the new bike in terms of power and specs. The current 1290 Super Duke R sports a 1301cc engine that produces 174 horsepower and has a price tag that starts at $18,199, so the new motorcycle will likely meet or beat those numbers.



