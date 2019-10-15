Indian startup Ultraviolette claims its upcoming F77 will be the county’s first high-performance electric motorcycle. The company is based in Bengaluru and focuses on sustainable transportation and energy infrastructure.

Ultraviolette says that the bike has been developed in-house from the ground up using aviation principles, like advanced engineering simulations and multi-level safety protocols. Teaser images show a muscular bike with futuristic lighting and an aggressive stance, but we don’t have a full picture of the motorcycle yet.

The numbers on paper are solid: 25 kW power output (around 33.5 hp) and a 0-60kmph (about 37 mph) time of 3.0 seconds. This means it would take about 4.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, which isn’t slow by any means. The company also says that its network of chargers around India will help relieve any range anxiety around using an electric bike to commute.



The F77 appears to be Ultraviolette’s only product so far, but there’s plenty of buzz around the company’s work. It is working to develop India’s first high-performance EVs and the infrastructure to support an electrified future, and has gotten serious investment from TVS Motor Company, makers of all sorts of performance bikes and scooters, as well as “India’s Cheapest Moped”.



The company was founded in 2016 by two long-time friends and is every bit the high-tech startup. Ultraviolette’s website says that its sole mission in life is “to redefine mobility.” A bold statement. To accompany its electric motorcycle, Ultraviolette has developed a mobile app that allows riders to manage their bike and see performance data. The app helps navigate to charging stations, configures bike settings, and lets the user choose their driving mode.



We don’t have pricing details on the F77 yet, nor do we know exactly when it’ll go on sale. There’s also no word on whether or not it will be offered outside of India. We do know that Ultraviolette will formally unveil the bike on November 13 in India, so more details will likely come out of that presentation. Stay tuned for more info then.