From news of MV Agusta developing four small-displacement models to Yamaha shipping the MT-03 to the States in 2020, sub-liter classes are receiving more attention from consumers and manufacturers these days. One particular sector continues to flourish with the arrival and success of KTM’s Adventure 790 R and the rumors of an Africa Twin variant. Everyone knows that on-road motorcyclists only using a fraction of liter bike’s power and off-roaders are always looking for a more tractable rig. For both, middleweights seem to be the sweet spot. Understanding the importance of reaching this segment of the market, Moto Morini plans to unveil a middle-displacement platform at EICMA 2019.

For those unfamiliar with Moto Morini, the unmistakably Italian manufacturer has a storied history dating back to 1936. The latest incarnation of the brand was revamped in 2012 and their modern take on the company’s classics certainly attract attention. Though Moto Morini heavily emphasizes customization with a one-off program, all of the brand's motorcycles only come with a 1,200cc engine configuration.

The 87-degree, 1,187cc v-twin powers the four models in Morini’s range, but the engineers tune each motor for the specific application of the design. By modulating the horsepower in the Milano, Corsaro, Scrambler, and Granpasso, the company maintains a modular system for constructing its on and off-road motos.

Moving into the mid-sized market, Moto Morini plans to unveil its new platform at EICMA 2019. Projected to adopt the medium-displacement powerplant in both naked and adventure segments, the burgeoning brand could expand its reach to a lot more consumers. Unfortunately, Moto Morini won’t be reaching the US market as the “100% Hand Made In Italy” company doesn’t ship to the States as of yet.

However, Moto Morini’s announcement will only add to the hype of this year’s show with industry heavy-hitter BMW prepping to unveil new models in Milan and KTM hinting at a new Duke for the annual trade show. Until then, feast your eyes on the Milano, Corsaro, Scrambler, and Granpasso above.