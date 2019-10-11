Can you hear me now?
Last week, our first lieutenant Sabrina reported that Hertz is expanding its rental services to accommodate motorcyclists traveling to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Miami. Now, the company is partnering with Cardo to offer customers improved connectivity for their freewheeling adventures.
Communication systems are great tools for today’s motorcyclists. From synchronizing conversations of a group ride to turn-by-turn navigation, comm units provide modern convenience without inhibiting the enjoyment of the ride. Especially when visiting a new city, communication systems can help riders acclimate to unfamiliar surroundings or connect with fellow travelers.
Starting in October 2019, Hertz Ride will offer Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD and PACKTALK SLIM as additions to two-wheeled rentals. Coupled with Hertz’s partnership with Nexx, customers can leave their bulky helmets at home without sacrificing the peace of mind a communication unit provides. For all those avid ATGATT advocates out there, fret not, Hertz Ride’s partnership with Rev’ It also means you can pair some sweet threads with that fully-connected lid.
Aside from allowing you to bob to some Beach Boys as you roam the Pacific Coast Highway, Cardo’s technology helps to improve the safety of the ride as well. The voice-command activation ensures that renters can pilot their borrowed Beemer without removing their hands from the bars. Riders activate the feature by saying, “Hey, Cardo” followed by the desired action.
The PACKTALK family of products also lives up to its name with Dynamic Mesh Communication technology that allows up to 15 riders to connect via Bluetooth. Whether traveling with your best mates or your soulmate, you can count on hearing every utterance of your companions through the JBL speakers.
Similar to Hertz Ride, Cardo’s partnership with the rental service began in Spain, France, and Italy in June 2018. Following the success of the program in Europe—like all things motorcycling—Hertz expanded to the availability of the communication systems to their newly-opened US locations.
If you’re planning on exploring the West Coast or Southern Florida and you don’t want to ride alone, Hertz Ride and Cardo’s PACKTALK may be a good option. Whether you connect with fellow riders, a passenger, or just find yourself saying, “Hey, Cardo” a lot, at least you’ll have someone to talk to.
CARDO SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RENTAL AVAILABILITY AT SELECT HERTZ RIDE LOCATIONS
Motorcyclists Renting from Hertz Ride Can Now Stay Connected with Cardo’s PACKTALK Lineup, the Industry’s Leading Helmet Communication System
Plano, Texas (October 7, 2019) – Cardo Systems, Ltd., the global market leader in wireless communication systems for motorcyclists, and Hertz Ride, expert in motorcycle rentals and tours, today announced the rental availability of Cardo communication systems at select U.S. locations. Motorcyclists renting from Hertz Ride now have the opportunity for a greater connection to their riding group, mobile device, GPS and music. This announcement is the result of an ongoing partnership, announced last year, which made Cardo the official communication system of Hertz Ride.
Hertz Ride service will provide customers with the option to add Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD or PACKTALK SLIM units to their two-wheeled vehicle rentals. The PACKTALK products are powered by Cardo’s industry-leading Dynamic Mesh Communication™ (DMC) technology, which allows riders to remain seamlessly connected with up to 15 riders for an enhanced group riding experience. With Cardo’s natural voice-command, activating the device no longer requires a specific action such as push-to-talk, so riders can keep their hands on the bars at all times. Riders can simply say, “Hey Cardo” with the desired action to the always-on system and it reacts instantaneously. Plus, riders will experience sound by JBL, which delivers a superior audio experience to motorcyclists and sets a new standard in audio quality for helmet communications systems.
“For many people, especially renters, riding a motorcycle is all about the experience. With the addition of our industry-leading PACKTALK lineup to Hertz’s offering, we will be able to enhance that experience for these riders,” said Jonathan Yanai, Cardo’s VP Global Sales. “We are excited to continue our work with Hertz by not only offering this opportunity to U.S. riders, but to continue to expand our partnership to provide world-class experiences around the globe.”
The partnership between Cardo Systems and Hertz Ride, which was announced in June of 2018, initially saw Cardo units in select locations around Europe. Debuting in Spain, France and Italy to great success, the program has continued to expand, with select U.S. Hertz Ride locations now making Cardo’s PALKTALK lineup available. Going forward, Cardo and Hertz will look to continue expanding to Hertz Ride locations. To view a list of Hertz Ride locations offering Cardo’s PALKTALK lineup, visit www.HertzRide.com .
About Cardo
Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.