Last week, our first lieutenant Sabrina reported that Hertz is expanding its rental services to accommodate motorcyclists traveling to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or Miami. Now, the company is partnering with Cardo to offer customers improved connectivity for their freewheeling adventures.

Communication systems are great tools for today’s motorcyclists. From synchronizing conversations of a group ride to turn-by-turn navigation, comm units provide modern convenience without inhibiting the enjoyment of the ride. Especially when visiting a new city, communication systems can help riders acclimate to unfamiliar surroundings or connect with fellow travelers.

Starting in October 2019, Hertz Ride will offer Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD and PACKTALK SLIM as additions to two-wheeled rentals. Coupled with Hertz’s partnership with Nexx, customers can leave their bulky helmets at home without sacrificing the peace of mind a communication unit provides. For all those avid ATGATT advocates out there, fret not, Hertz Ride’s partnership with Rev’ It also means you can pair some sweet threads with that fully-connected lid.

Aside from allowing you to bob to some Beach Boys as you roam the Pacific Coast Highway, Cardo’s technology helps to improve the safety of the ride as well. The voice-command activation ensures that renters can pilot their borrowed Beemer without removing their hands from the bars. Riders activate the feature by saying, “Hey, Cardo” followed by the desired action.

The PACKTALK family of products also lives up to its name with Dynamic Mesh Communication technology that allows up to 15 riders to connect via Bluetooth. Whether traveling with your best mates or your soulmate, you can count on hearing every utterance of your companions through the JBL speakers.

Similar to Hertz Ride, Cardo’s partnership with the rental service began in Spain, France, and Italy in June 2018. Following the success of the program in Europe—like all things motorcycling—Hertz expanded to the availability of the communication systems to their newly-opened US locations.

If you’re planning on exploring the West Coast or Southern Florida and you don’t want to ride alone, Hertz Ride and Cardo’s PACKTALK may be a good option. Whether you connect with fellow riders, a passenger, or just find yourself saying, “Hey, Cardo” a lot, at least you’ll have someone to talk to.