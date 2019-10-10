It’s a well-documented fact that Jason Momoa loves choppers. Not just any chopper though, the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star is partial to Harley-Davidson Knuckleheads and Panheads. If he isn’t reviving an old Knucklehead, he’s cruising through the desert with California chopper cults Cycle Zombies or 4Q Conditioning. Despite his affinity for the brand, Momoa’s preference for clapped-out hogs does Harley’s current sales figures no favors. With the LiveWire struggling to find a foothold in the market, the Motor Company summoned the hip hunk to be a paid partner and back the new electric motorcycle.

Momoa’s collaborations with Harley began in early 2019 when he paid a visit to the brand’s Milwaukee headquarters and museum. Prior to that visit, Harley gifted Momoa a Softail Slim in August 2017. Like any Hollywood star, he promptly defaced the free bike with black spray paint. More recently, Harley hauled a new LiveWire to Momoa’s Southern California residence so he could blast around Topanga Canyon and sing its praises.

Ever-honest, Momoa stated, “Harley wanted me to test ride one of the new LiveWires. I was like, ‘eh’”

In the promo video, Momoa zipped about the canyon roads in an outfit that would make any devout ATGATT follower scoff. Nothing says cool like minimal protection, right? After a montage of rolling beauty shots, Momoa tucked into the LiveWire’s cockpit and darted past camera with the high-pitched whine of the electric motor.

“I like the idea of it, but uh, you know, I want to hear it,” recounted Momoa before admitting, “I’ve never been on something this fast.”

There are certainly scripted sections of the video with Momoa reciting lines like “it’s the future” and “you can have this and your old one”, but the testimonial piece seems like Momoa’s authentic take on the electric motorcycle.

“I look forward to the future of many more of these bikes,” Momoa concluded. “It’s helping our planet and it’s beautiful and we’re moving with the times, so I’m stoked.”

Will Momoa’s cool guy image appeal to the practicality of electric riders/commuters? Does Harley think that Aquaman will convince other cool guys that it’s okay to swing a leg over an electric bike? Is Momoa even relevant to younger generations? Only time will truly answer those questions, but one thing’s certain, a test ride—and an unspecified amount of cash—made Jason Momoa consider adding a LiveWire to his stable of Knuckleheads and Panheads.