A few weeks ahead of EICMA, Kawasaki dropped its 2020 street bike lineup, which includes a redesigned Ninja 650. The upgrades include a fresh new face and a flock of technologies. Here’s everything we know about the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Kawasaki has sent one of its sportbike staples back to the drawing board and for 2020, we are treated to a refreshed Ninja 650. The fairing has been updated, starting with a new set of dual headlights, matching the aesthetic introduce on the Ninja 400 and ZX-6R.

The bike’s nose is longer, with sharper edges, ending on the now-characteristic mandible-like ledge. The new LED light cluster is topped with a narrower and taller windscreen. The fairing’s side panels have also been redesigned with more intricate lines, giving the 650 a more elaborate and aggressive look. At the back, the pillion has been reviewed as well, now with a taller “backrest” portion for the rider. Its overall proportions remain untouched, keeping the same footprint as it predecessor and tipping the scale at an easy-to-manage 425 lb.

The 650’s 17-inch circles are now wrapped in a set of new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires. The wheels are mounted on a 41-mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable shock at the back, carried over from the 2019 model. Also unchanged are the brakes, a pair of dual-piston calipers with 300mm petal discs ahead and a single-piston caliper with 220-mm disc behind. ABS remains optional.

Underlying the new Ninja is the same 650cc parallel-twin engine used in the previous model. Performance numbers remain unchanged, with an output rated at 67 horsepower and 48.6 lb-ft of torque.

One of the biggest additions for 2020 is the new 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the equally new Rideology app. Like a number of manufacturer-specific app, Rideology allows you to consult a number of specs, including riding logs, routes traveled, call notifications, and even customize your display.

The upgraded 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at $7,399 for the non-ABS model and at $7,799 for the ABS-equipped one. The basic model is offered in Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White while the Ninja 650 KRT sports the team’s usual lime green color scheme.