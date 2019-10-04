Disclaimer: The video of the new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay is particularly graphic due to the nature of the game.

In the realm of gaming, one of the most famous and longest-running franchises out there is Mortal Kombat. The video game was first released in 1992 and has since inspired 24 chapters and two movies. In April 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 was released and received overall positive reviews. NetherRealm studio has announced the launch of a new game pack on the second week of October. The update will add a familiar face to the lot of available fighters. He is back.

For the past almost three decades, Mortal Kombat has helped gamers around the world quench their thirst for blood and violence by facing epic opponents in a duel to the death. Each character possess their own range of special moves and powers, and when the infamous “Finish Him” resounds, their own set of personalized fatalities. In the Mortal Kombat universe, a fatality is a special finishing move that executes the losing fighter in the most, spectacular, gruesome, and admittedly creative way possible.

With the release of a new volume of the game, the design studio behind Mortal Kombat 11 announced that a game pack would become available in October. Among other things, the extension adds a new character to the selection of fighters. You will now be able to fight as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator T-800.

Sporting a swanky leather jacket, a t-shirt, and a pair of Jean, the Terminator character is looking quite casual compared with the other characters' colorful array of costumes. I guess if you’re going to fight for your life, you might as well be comfortable doing it. The famous cyborg known for his Spanish catchphrases comes with his own special set of powers, including a brutal fatality that involves a motorcycle. And a shotgun, of course.

In the movies, the Terminator can be seen straddling a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. In the game, however, the Harley is replaced by a generic-looking motorcycle, with the name Johnny Cage—another Mortal Kombat character—decorating the tank.

I’ve tried looking at the video frame by frame to get a good view of the bike but haven’t been able to identify it, provided it’s an actual model—it’s all a matter of license, so your guess is a good as mine. The main features that stand out include the buckhorn handlebar, the parallel-twin engine with dual exhaust, the seemingly wide rake angle, the fork sleeves at the front, and the dual shocks at the back.

The Terminator rolls in on his ride, skids the rear wheel which hits the opponent and sends him flying, dumps the bike, and shoots the opponent with his shotgun. Brutal, but on theme with the character.

Sadly, no familiar catchphrase is uttered as he strikes the final blow.

Source: PC Gamer