This might or might not come as a surprise, but small volume, premium motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has escaped more financial turmoil with an investment that should allow it to unfold its master five-year plan. Guess naked ladies on sexy bikes are not enough to keep the dollar bills flowing.

MV Agusta will live to see another day—or at least another 1,825 days. The historical company has faced its share of turmoil over the past few years, saved from bankruptcy by a Russian investment group two years ago. MV Agusta has been playing the “very exclusive motorcycle” game but seems to be having a hard time setting the cinder blocks to support its luxury lifestyle, despite its 84-year legacy.

The Italian firm has now announced that a new investment by shareholders will allow it to develop new products as part of a five-year growth plan. The money comes out of the bank account of the Sardarov family, whose son, Timur Sardarov, was named CEO of MV Agusta in December 2018. Sardarov also recently added two members to his crew to help make his vision a reality. Massimo Bordi and Paolo Bettin were respectively named Executive Vice Chairman and CFO.

Sardarov confirmed in the statement that the investment will give the company the power it liquidity it needs to come up with a lineup of new middle and premium range models. The firm also plans to ramp up production, hoping to reach 25,000 units sold yearly by 2024. To achieve that, the company is planning to expand its distribution network in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

“Over the next five years, MV Agusta’s attention will be focused on developing the sales and service network, while investing in product development and maintaining its efforts in digitalization and technological innovation. We are committed to deliver the best products and continue to be a benchmark in motorcycle industry in quality, design and technology. Finally MV Agusta has all the tools to do so,” Sardarov commented.

Sources: Motorbike Writer, Asphalt & Rubber, The Drive