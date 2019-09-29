The Honda Trail 70 is a fun little mini-bike, pit bike, dirt bike, and general hooligan bike. It is definitely not fast, nor is it a cool chrome cruiser. Thanks to the guys at Cars and Cameras, this particular Trail 70 is now both.

The most significant modification, a nineteen-horsepower 190cc engine, is nearly three times the size of the original one and includes a five-speed transmission. Nearly everything besides the frame itself is custom parts, but on a bike like this that isn't saying much, since there aren't that many parts to replace.

Most custom builds like this are spread out across numerous videos, requiring viewers to wait for weeks, months, or even years for them to be complete. Aside from a few cosmetic items, though, you can watch the entire build in this one video. This is partly because all of the customizations here are off-the-shelf items, which should just bolt on and work with no problem, right?

You'd think so, but no. Apparently every backyard mechanic isn't restomodding Trail 70s, which is a shame because this is a really cool looking bike. Unfortunately, the parts didn't come with any instructions, leaving John and Isaac to figure it out for themselves. This may not seem like a big deal, but when the front wheel, brake rotor, and caliper don't line up in any configuration, it's time to break out the grinder and make them fit, which is precisely what they were trying to avoid doing in this build. They have extensive experience building mini-bikes and go-karts from the ground up, so this was supposed to be an easy build.

The end result is worth it, though. The bike looks more like somebody left their Harley in the dryer too long than a Honda trail bike. With the 190cc motor, it has more than enough performance, too much to be explored in the confines of the yard where they usually ride. Soon they will register this beast for the open road and see what it can really do.