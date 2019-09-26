On the list of Things We Like, motorcycles, drag races, and fast cars rank close to the very top. So this YouTube video of a car vs motorbike drag race extravaganza should be the most satisfying things we’ve watched this week.

It is not. Instead, you get 10 minutes of the most puzzling and frustrating drag races I’ve seen in a while. Superbikes running 13-second quarters, Corvettes running 14s, and trap speeds that are laughably slow. Sure, there are some quick runs: One guy on a Honda CBR1000RR with an extended swing-arm does a 9.4 but even that is relatively slow for that bike with that mod.

This video ultimately raises more questions than anything else. No explanation is given, so we don’t know if these racers were trying to stay inside a bracket, or if there was an issue with the track or conditions, but something is off. The result is 10 frustrating minutes watching people pilot vehicles at 80 percent of their capability. The rider on the Ducati 999 Xerox edition is particularly bothersome, posting high 12s with one foot dragging off the peg for half the strip.

This videos redemption comes courtesy of the eye candy, and one noble gent on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 whose slow times are forgiven on account of his crowd-pleasing wheelies. All in all, the quartet of bikes does a good job of dusting a Jaguar F-Type, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, a Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro, and a Cadillac CTS-V. Maybe the riders were merely protecting their equipment? Or perhaps being gentle with some fragile cager egos? Then again, the cars were slower than they ought to have been too.

Whatever your take on this video it’s fun to examine. More so when you spend some time in the comments section where you’ll find a bunch of people asking the same question I did: Why?