In mid-September 2019, Aprilia unveiled the new GPR 250 quarter-liter sportbike in China. However, Indian motorcycle news outlets are confident that it won’t be long before it rolls out on the Sub-Continent. Said outlets expect an introduction to their market on or about February 2020 at the annual Auto Expo show, with eventual release later in the year.

The extremely attractive tiny sportbike weighs just 150kg (or 330.7 pounds), so it’s very lightweight and easy to maneuver for less experienced, less confident riders. Like other small-displacement Aprilias in China, it’s manufactured locally by Zongshen-Aprilia.

The GPR 250 is powered by a 249.2cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine, generating 26.2HP at 9000RPM and 22Nm of torque. Riders can access its full range of power via 6-speed transmission. Disc brakes all around and dual-channel ABS will come standard on this model, as well as USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear.

As Bennetts noted upon reviewing the RS 125, just because these mini-Aprilias are small in stature doesn’t mean they can’t feel amazing to ride. At this point, we know for sure that it’s releasing in China and probably also in India, but we have no information whatsoever about its impending release elsewhere. A US release is especially uncertain, since Aprilia hasn’t historically sold most of its tiny models here.

Still, it’s not impossible. With the success of the Honda Grom and the Kawasaki Z125, it’s clear that there is a market for tiny, fun, sporty bikes in the US. Let’s go down the checklist. Is the GPR 250 nice to look at? Check. Is it fun to ride? We won’t know until we start reading reviews, so the jury remains out on that one. Will it be priced fairly? Historically, Aprilia has been pretty good at pricing their machines appropriately, so we have no reason to expect otherwise.

Could the GPR 250 do well in the US? If all the above conditions are met, it’s not impossible. If it’s anywhere near as fun as the BMW G 310 R, I for one would be totally onboard. Whether it’s likely is another story entirely.

Sources: Autoportal, Bikes Republic, MaxAbout, BiliBili