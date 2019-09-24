In mid-September, Zero Motorcycles announced that for 2020, its all-electric lineup would receive a flight of upgrades including new color schemes and battery updates. The company also confirmed that a new version of the off-road DSR would be added to its North American Offering, the new DSR Black Forest Edition. This is as close as we’re getting to an electric adventure bike. Here’s everything we know about the new model.

The Zero DSR Black Forest is pretty much the existing DSR with an adventure-touring twist. It builds on the features the electric off-roader already has to offer. The Black Forest uses Zero’s 14.4 kWh battery pack, a capacity that can be increased to 18 kWh with the addition of the optional Power Pack (available for an extra $2,895).

The battery is teamed with Zero’s standard Z-Force 75-7R electric motor. This allows the model to offer a standard combined range of 112 miles which can be boosted to 141 miles with the Power Pack.

The DSR Black Forest uses the same 1.3 kW charger as the other DS with the possibility to upgrade to the 6 kW Charge Tank (this option adds $2,495 to the total), which means a full charge will take between 2.5 hours with the 6 kW charger and a 220 Volt outlet or Level 2 station and close to 10 hours on a regular outlet with the 1.3 kW charger.

The electric motorcycle is mounted on a set of Show suspension with an adjustable 41mm inverted fork at the front and 40mm piston piggy-back reservoir shock at the back. The 19 and 17-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli MT-60 tires and fitted with Bosch brakes, a J-Juan asymmetric dual-piston caliper with 320mm disc upfront and J-Juan single-piston floating caliper with a 240mm disc.

As its moniker suggests, the Black Forest edition adopts an all-black aesthetic. The special edition also adds a crash bar, a pair of auxiliary lights, a headlamp grille, a windscreen, a different set of side-view mirrors, off-road footpegs, and a set of Givi side and top cases, transforming the DSR into an adventure-ready ride. Fully loaded, the bike weighs in at 489 lb, a 70 lb increase over the naked DSR.

The new 2020 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition is offered at a starting price of $18,895.