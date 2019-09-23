Ah, the Honda Mini Trail. If these ubiquitous early 1970s minibikes were, by some miracle, not completely trashed, you could of course restore them. Then again, you could also go the much more fun bonkers custom route—which is exactly what happened with this example. What’s that, you’ve been dreaming about a 108cc 1971 Honda Z50A Mini Trail? You got it.

The entire build was created as a tribute to Hurst Performance, and features a black powder-coated frame, triple tree, and headlight bucket. The tank and fenders were hydro-dipped to achieve that black-and-white checkered pattern. Handlebars and levers were powder-coated white, and white fork boots were added to complete the look. Incidentally, the handlebars are also foldable for ease of transport, per the seller.

Gallery: 1971 Custom Honda Z50A Mini Trail

9 Photos

New grips, new cables, a totally reupholstered saddle, new 8” chrome wheels, and a frosted and stenciled headlight lens are a few more of the extensive modifications this bike underwent. There’s also a custom tag on the fork that says, “Born in 1971 and re-born in 2015.”

The rebuilt 108cc thumper has a modified cylinder head, larger oil pump, custom cooling fins, and a Mini Gunz exhaust. The three-speed semi-automatic transmission has also been fitted with a heavy-duty clutch. New drum brakes, tubes, and Golden Boy tires were installed, as well. The entire project was completed in 2015, but the seller states that only “a few” miles have been ridden since completion.

If this custom classic trailie speaks to you, you can bid now through Bring A Trailer. It’s located at MS Classic Cars in Seekonk, Massachusetts. There’s no reserve, but the current bid is up to $3,900 with four days left on the auction clock. The auction ends on Friday, September 27, 2019. If you’re on the fence about bidding, you can set a reminder about the end time on BaT’s website, as well.

Source: YouTube, Bring A Trailer