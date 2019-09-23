For particularly adventurous riders, traversing a path from Kathmandu to Everest Base Camp may just qualify as one of those must-do bucket list items. Now, adventure rider Steph Jeavons is leading a pack of 23 women riders as they become the first-ever female riding group to make this journey.

Everyone in the group is riding aboard sturdy Royal Enfield Himalayans, booked through the moto tour group Nomadic Knights. The ride, called Girls On Top, started September 13, 2019 with a couple of days to get to know the Himalayans and sightsee in Kathmandu. Then, the trek itself began atop the group’s trusty steeds on September 15.

Gallery: Girls On Top Kathmandu to Everest Ride 2019

11 Photos

In all, the 1,500-mile route will see the riders reach an altitude of 17,000 feet, according to the Sunday Telegraph. A support vehicle will also be attending. In 2018, Jeavons, who is Welsh, became the first Briton to ride all seven continents—including Antarctica—on her Honda CRF250L.

However, Jeavons stresses that this trip is about all these women from six different nations, all riding toward the same goal together. The 24 total riders participating, Jeavons said, are mostly raising money for various charitable causes. They’re taking guides and a medical crew with them, because altitude sickness and a host of other tough conditions are urgent realities on a trip like this.

MCN reported that the route consists of roads that are approximately 90 percent tarmac and 10 percent gravel. The ride will end a few kilometers away from base camp, with an electric bus taking the riders the rest of the way. Currently, conditions through Tibet are quite muddy.

“We have a good group,” Jeavons told MCN from Nepal a couple of days ago. “They all have the right attitude and that will stand them in good stead as we work our way through everything the road throws at us.”

You can follow the GOT group’s journey live via Garmin InReach if you click that link while the event is happening. Additionally, Jeavons is posting updates to her Facebook.

Jeavons and Alex Pirie of Nomadic Knights wanted to inspire women riders to push themselves to their full potential with a ride like this. To that end, if this sounds like something you want to do, Nomadic Knights is already accepting bookings for Girls On Top 2, which will run from September 13 through 26, 2020.

Photos: Steph Jeavons on Facebook

Sources: The Sunday Telegraph, MCN, Facebook, Nomadic Knights