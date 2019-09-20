Back in April 2019, we told you about the special Nicky Hayden tribute 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 that MotoCorsa built. It made the rounds of Ducati Islands at both the Circuit of the Americas and the Laguna Seca round of the 2019 World Superbike championship. At the time, it was announced that this unique bike would later be auctioned off for charity—and right now is your chance to own it.

Iconic Motorbikes is auctioning this one-of-a-kind Panigale V4 right now, and is waiving its usual buyer fee to ensure as much money as possible goes to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation. MotoCorsa has a reserve amount set for this bike to ensure that it recoups the cost of the build, but every penny above that will go to this charity.

Gallery: Nicky Hayden Tribute 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 By MotoCorsa

7 Photos

The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation represents Hayden’s enduring love for the Kentucky Kid’s hometown, and goes to benefit local children in need. Impressively, this painstaking replica of Hayden’s 2013 MotoGP livery was accomplished using only paint—no decals. I don’t know about you, but there’s something extra magical about such precision paint skills!

According to the listing, here’s some of the trick bits you get if you win this bike: “Ducati Performance Akrapovic Slip-on Exhaust, Ducati Performance V4R Dry Clutch Kit, BST ‘RapidTek’ Carbon-Fiber Wheels, Öhlins TTX Shock, Öhlins Road & Track Fork, Ducati Performance Race Seat, Ducati Performance Front & Rear Axle Slider Set, Futurismoto Mirror Block-Offs with Integrated Signals, Futurismoto Fender Eliminator with Integrated Signals, and a custom-etched triple clamp that’s numbered 001/001 and Nicky’s “69” logo.”

It’s currently located in Portland, Oregon, and there are four miles on the clock. Additionally, MotoCorsa is willing to help you finance this bike if you have “appropriate credit.” Iconic and MotoCorsa are also more than happy to provide you with additional photographs, should you need help making any purchasing decisions.

The auction ends September 24, 2019—so you’d better sign up and bid ASAP if you’re interested in both a fantastic bike and a great cause.

Source: Iconic Motorbike Auctions