Across wide swathes of Asia, people regularly commute on two-wheelers every single day. Nowhere is this more true than in India, which is the single biggest market for two-wheelers in the world. We’ve talked about the push for electric two-wheeler development there before—but this self-balancing electric scooter concept is something else entirely.

Developed by IIT Bombay students, a new EV startup called Liger Mobility has been working on a self-balancing electric scooter prototype for the past couple of years. As you can see in the video, it most closely resembles a 50cc internal combustion-engined step-through scooter, with reasonably modern styling and a friendly, approachable look.

As you’d expect from the description, this scoot stands up perfectly straight by itself, even when no one is around. Not only that, but a rider can apparently allow a passenger to climb onto the pillion seat without the need to brace the scoot with their legs. This could be especially beneficial for smaller riders who want to take larger passengers—a feat that’s fairly difficult or sometimes impossible to manage on a standard two-wheeler.

The company’s webpage refers to it as “the future of intelligent two-wheelers.” Presumably, this means there will be some sort of interface with your smartphone and possibly your computer, so you can keep tabs on your scoot while you’re at work, school, or home and it’s parked outside.

Liger Mobility has released this video showing the scooter in action, but has so far not announced production, release, pricing, or technical details about the vehicle. It may be a nice-looking concept as shown in the video, but it’s still just that: A concept. The company is soliciting feedback and interest on its website, including what any potential buyers expect the price range to be for this vehicle.

As always, we don’t know what the future holds—but we love to see people innovating like this, and are always hopeful that they’ll succeed. It’s eternally exciting to see engineering students building new ideas and changing the way we think about our existing problems. Even if this scoot doesn’t come to market exactly as pictured, it’s still undoubtedly a learning experience that will inform what these students build in the future.

Sources: YouTube, Liger Mobility